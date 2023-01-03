Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — A Wayne County bus driver was arrested and charged with multiple counts of driving under the influence of drugs during an accident that sent six students to the hospital with minor injuries in September 2022.

Walter Collie, 43, of Genoa, is charged with 30 counts of DUI with a minor and six counts of DUI causing injury after a warrant for private drug testing obtained by West Virginia State Police revealed amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system following the accident, according to the criminal complaint.

