BARBOURSVILLE — Chick-Fil-A in the 100 block of Melody Farms Road in Barboursville, near the Huntington Mall, will be closing for several weeks.
“We are getting ready to start a very large remodeling project,” franchisee president and owner operator Larry Pittman. “Will will officially shut down Thursday night, Nov. 10.” he said.
Pittman says he is hoping its just for about 12 weeks and reopen sometime in late winter.
“It could be longer, if we continue to experience supply chain issues with our suppliers,” he said.
Pittman said the project will turn the restaurant into a two lane drive thru and include a total rebuild of the kitchen area.
“The office will be moved to a location in the back of the store,” he said.
A second phase of the project is on the outside to add additional parking spaces.
“The parking will be expanded to add an additional 10 to 15 spots,” Pittman said.
Pittman is also the franchisee of the Chick-Fil-A location inside of the Huntington Mall and said that location is preparing for increased traffic.
“Our staff will be ready and we will be following all mall guidelines,” Pittman said.
“The Chick-Fil-A in the mall will remain open and we expect that it will see a crush of new business,” said Joe Bell, of the Cafaro Company, which owns the mall. “There have been discussions about trying to set up some kind of drive-up service, but that hasn’t been determined yet.”
Pittman said the expansion of the store will lead to 75 to 80 new jobs.
