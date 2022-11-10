Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Chick-fil-A in the 100 block of Melody Farms Road in Barboursville, near the Huntington Mall, will close for several weeks for a remodeling project.

“We are getting ready to start a very large remodeling project,” franchisee president and owner operator Larry Pittman. “Will will officially shut down Thursday night, Nov. 10.” he said.

