Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The West Virginia Women’s Business Center is now accepting applications for both mentors and mentees through its newly launched Start, Scale, Succeed Mentorship program.

Through the program’s web-based platform, participants can make connections and find the tools and resources they need to identify and achieve their goals.

Mentors also enjoy a vast array of perks, including free marketing and promotional opportunities for their small business valued at over $5,000.

For both mentors and mentees, the program presents an opportunity to expand their networks, gain new knowledge and insights and build new skills.

Those interested will have a chance to learn more during a free webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tell Your Story: Effective Marketing for Small Businesses,” will be hosted by the WV WBC and presented by Rachel Coffman of Coffman Collaborative.

Attendees will hear from a mentor and mentee in the program about why they joined, and will also get expert guidance on how to use values-based communication to enhance their small business marketing efforts.

Start, Scale, Succeed Mentorship Program is currently accepting mentors. Mentees will be placed on a wait list. More information is available online at wvwomen.org.

Recommended for you