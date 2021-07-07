KENOVA — A popular concert marked the Fourth of July holiday weekend Saturday in Kenova.
Now in its 32nd year, the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band presented its annual patriotic concert at the Kenova Gazebo.
Directed by Bill Galloway, the concert showcased classic American songs such as “George M. Cohan Medley” and march master John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
The band, which practices from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays at the former Ceredo Elementary School, is always open to new members from anywhere in the Tri-State. For more information, search Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band on Facebook.