KENOVA — Songs of the season rang through Kenova Monday night as the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band presented its annual Christmas Concert, bringing holiday cheer to all who attended.
After taking a break during the 2020 holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the C-K Alumni Band returned and graced attendees with a performance of songs such as “Do You Hear?” and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” along with a variety of others.
Band member and vocalist Diane Corns performed the lyrics to “We Need a Little Christmas” and “The Christmas Song” for an experience beyond just hearing instrumentals.
Mrs. Claus, or Joanne Rife, made a guest appearance during the performance to read to the town children, telling them the story of Saint Nicholas and the night before Christmas.
Flutes, clarinets, trumpets and more rang through the Family Life Center of the First Baptist Church of Kenova, and performers ranging from teenagers to those in their 90s captivated the audiences with the music.
Later in the night, local historian Sid Wheeler told the story behind the famous carol, “Silent Night,” which was performed right after.
The night closed with a performance of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” before the band signed off for the evening.
C-K Alumni Band practices at 6:30 p.m. every Monday at the Ceredo Senior Wellness Center, and the group is always looking for more musicians.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.