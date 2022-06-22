Mirabel Madrigal, of “Encanto,” traveled to the Ceredo-Kenova Memorial Public Library on Wednesday from her home in Columbia to visit local children
Mirabel Madrigal, played by local Isabella Robinson, visited the library to read and sing with summer reading participants.
She also taught a quick Spanish lesson with flashcards so the children could see, hear and say the words to learn them.
Robinson, from Putnam Princess Parties LLC, said the activities were great because children could see the library can be a fun place with enjoyable activities and books for all while learning from people around the world.
“You are exposed to all sorts of different cultures, such as Latin American culture, as well as various authors and viewpoints from around the world,” she said. “The library offers so many programs for children to get involved in their community and meet other children, so it’s great socially for kids to get involved in the library, and it’s just a great place to hang out.”
Librarian Jack Streets said the Madrigal event was one of a series that invited children to learn new books and see what the library can provide. Children can also participate in a challenge by reading books about certain animals, from different parts of the world and more through a list at the library.
Streets said the library staying open and offering different programs encourages the children to keep reading while not in school.
“It is important, of course, during the summer months to keep up your reading skills,” he said. “I know there is some loss from when school ends and when school gets back in, and we’re that bridge. We keep the kids’ minds engaged in reading and programs.”
The next event is set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, where children can participate in a tie-dye activity. Participants must bring their own white shirts, Streets said.
Erin Maddox brought her two toddlers, Myra and Leland, to see Mirabel at the library and said she enjoyed hearing the children sing and learn a little Spanish.
Maddox said her daughters love the movie “Encanto” and the library program was an educational and fun activity for the summer.
“We need more kids activities and more things for kids to do in the summer. We are always looking for something educational to do with the kids,” she said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.