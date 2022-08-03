Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission has terminated the employment of the Cabell County 911 Center director.

Commissioners voted during an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to terminate the employment of Mike Davis, Commission President Jim Morgan confirmed after the meeting. It was the only agenda item for the meeting. He said the vote was unanimous.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

