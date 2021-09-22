Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN — Ethan Cade, of Wayne, was nominated and won a spot to serve on this year’s West Virginia University Homecoming Court.

The 2021 WVU Homecoming Court was announced on September 16 with Cade recognized on the list.

Cade is a senior majoring in Environmental Geoscience at WVU.

He was active in the Wayne County 4-H program for many years, and is a West Virginia 4-H All Star.

Homecoming Royalty will be crowned during a halftime ceremony at the WVU football game against Texas Tech set for Saturday, Oct. 2, at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Learn more by visiting https://tinyurl.com/dxpfv7kx or contact the WVU Extension Service Wayne County office at 304-272-6839.

