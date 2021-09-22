Cade serves on WVU Homecoming Court Submitted Article Sep 22, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cade Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MORGANTOWN — Ethan Cade, of Wayne, was nominated and won a spot to serve on this year’s West Virginia University Homecoming Court.The 2021 WVU Homecoming Court was announced on September 16 with Cade recognized on the list.Cade is a senior majoring in Environmental Geoscience at WVU.He was active in the Wayne County 4-H program for many years, and is a West Virginia 4-H All Star.Homecoming Royalty will be crowned during a halftime ceremony at the WVU football game against Texas Tech set for Saturday, Oct. 2, at Milan Puskar Stadium.Learn more by visiting https://tinyurl.com/dxpfv7kx or contact the WVU Extension Service Wayne County office at 304-272-6839. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHistoric Herald-Dispatch building sells for $330,000 at auctionAugusta Jo "Gussie" Davis of WayneDunlow teacher sharing cultural experiences with studentsAdam Crum remembered with highway markerBruce Walden Adkins of KenovaLynn Dale Asbury of HuntingtonConnie B. Justice of WayneLawrence Winfred Morrison of WayneLetter to the editor: Wayne County Schools discriminatesMinnie Faye Gilkerson Lowe of Catlettsburg, Ky. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Augusta Jo "Gussie" Davis of Wayne Angela Gail Thompson of Wayne Minnie Faye Gilkerson Lowe of Catlettsburg, Ky. Katrina Michelle Stephens Marcum of Genoa James Shelton Ramey of Wayne Glenda Quesenberry Ratliff of Louisa, Ky. Wilbur "Herbie" Skaggs Jr. of Martha, Ky. Lawrence Winfred Morrison of Wayne Connie B. Justice of Wayne Lynn Dale Asbury of Huntington