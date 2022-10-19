Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — Two candidates will face off in the November general election for a seat in the West Virginia State Senate representing the 6th District — which includes southern Wayne, Mingo, McDowell and Mercer counties.

Incumbent Republican State Sen. Mark R. Maynard was first elected to the senate seat in November 2014. He resides in Wayne and owns a business there.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you