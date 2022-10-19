WILLIAMSON — Two candidates will face off in the November general election for a seat in the West Virginia State Senate representing the 6th District — which includes southern Wayne, Mingo, McDowell and Mercer counties.
Incumbent Republican State Sen. Mark R. Maynard was first elected to the senate seat in November 2014. He resides in Wayne and owns a business there.
“I am in the car business here in Wayne County,” Maynard said. “A family business that my parents started. My dad started it actually in ‘57, they were married in ‘62. They moved in the same location since 1967.”
Maynard said if re-elected he would continue to advocate for conservative policies and legislation, as well as infrastructure improvements for southern West Virginia.
“I plan to continue to fight for Christian values,” Maynard said. “Smaller government, less regulation for businesses and more responsible spending. I’d continue to fight for improved roads. One of the majors is I-73/74 completion throughout my district — which goes through almost the whole district.”
Maynard, who is completing his second Senate term, said he feels there is still work for him to do in the office. He said he thinks his experience makes him the right person to continue the job.
“Sometimes, people like term limits because they think people get in there and get comfortable, and I think that’s the case after X amount of years,” Maynard said. “I know right now I’m winding up my second term, and every year I feel a little more confident in what I know and who to contact, how state government runs, the traps. Bureaucrats are really hard to deal with, and you kind of learn that over time, and you make these contacts.”
Challenger Tiffany Clemins of Welch ran unopposed in the Democratic primary. She did not respond to requests for an interview. According to a video on her campaign Facebook page, Clemins works as a teacher.
“I grew up in McDowell County, and I’ve been a teacher for the last six years,” Clemins said in the video. “I really care about you and your kids, and I want to make sure that they have a quality education that provides them with more job opportunities.”
Clemins has shared posts supporting civil rights issues and education issues. She has said in posts she is excited to be part of a community hoping to bring growth and change to southern West Virginia.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting is offered Oct. 26-Nov. 5.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.