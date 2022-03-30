HUNTINGTON — Although lots still appear bare as a result of production delays, car sales locally are beginning to reach numbers similar to those seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moses Auto Mall of Huntington was one of thousands of dealerships nationwide affected by the pandemic that struck in early 2020.
Nick McCormick, Moses marketing coordinator, said the shutdown of production early in the pandemic had the biggest impact on Moses. McCormick said it led to a decrease in truckers and limited resources as the pandemic continued.
“When you shut down production at a major facility like that, it’s not like you can just flip a switch and turn everything back on once the facilities have been taken care of,” McCormick said.
In 2019, Moses sold 1,322 vehicles and slightly more in 2021 with a total of 1,330. The auto mall experienced its biggest hit in 2020, selling only 1,200 vehicles.
The flow of inventory continued to build gradually into the second year of the pandemic, according to McCormick, but since a majority of supply for dealerships is located across the country, it takes additional time to build back up.
“We still are not seeing the flow of inventory at pre-COVID level,” McCormick said. “Some of the big logistical issues are with vehicles that have already been put together and ready to go, but they still have to have staff available to deliver those vehicles — truck drivers going all over the place, getting vehicles to dealerships.”
Although wages for truck drivers have increased since the pandemic started, roughly 20% of all positions are unfilled worldwide, according to the International Road Transport Union.
The American Trucking Association reported that the U.S. truck driver shortage in 2021 was at an 80,000-driver need and, at the current rate, could surpass 160,000 in 2030.
McCormick said that Moses staff received reports from dealerships that there are lots of vehicles that are built and ready to go but that there is no manpower to get those vehicles distributed.
“That’s even before we started seeing the microchip shortage that had an equally large impact on the production of vehicles,” McCormick said.
Just like computers, smartphones and other electrical devices, vehicles use transistors. The COVID-19 pandemic caused an increased demand of chips for personal electronics, causing limits to meet demands of other production.
AutoForecast Solutions, in its most recent chip shortage update from Feb. 14, reported a projection that the number of vehicles lost in 2022 due to the shortage is 1,253,100.
As Moses sells vehicles from different manufacturers — Cadillac, Buick, GMC and Nissan — McCormick said the dealership has to follow protocols and prepare for inventory individually.
“We’ve never really gotten any concrete timeframe on when we might expect to see inventory back to normal levels. But you know, I’ve heard people speculate that it wouldn’t be until the third or fourth quarter of this year, or even into the first or second quarter of 2023.”
McCormick said with a delay in production, more clients are purchasing pre-owned vehicles, which currently make up half of the inventory at Moses.
“The need for vehicles has not gone away at all. The demand persists, even when the supplies (are) short,” He said.
As manufacturers still needed to sell their new cars, they began to provide incentives for vehicles during COVID-19, such as lower interest rates, to compensate for a vehicle that the client wasn’t necessarily wanting or could afford.
McCormick said Moses Auto Mall will continue to provide used cars, even after production returns “back to normal,” as everyone has been affected by the pandemic in some way.
“In this industry, there’s always going to be optimism, but there’s always going to be (worry) because you never do know what’s going to happen with the inventory availability,” McCormick said. “But we’re optimistic that we’re going to have a very strong year in 2022.”