The First Congregational Church of Ceredo is now Wayne County’s sixth site to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places after receiving the national recognition last month.
Rev. Marty Gute said he was grateful the church had been added to the registry, and he was sure the congregation was excited to hear the news, too.
“I, along with the members and friends of First congregational church are overjoyed by being awarded to be on the historical registry,” Gute said. “It’s just such an honor for our church and we want to maintain the history here.”
First constructed in 1886, the church received a major addition in 1926 when an annex was added but saw minor changes throughout the last 136 years.
Wayne County resident Cody Straley took it upon himself to write the nomination after first approaching the idea for a Marshall University class he took in 2019.
During his Introduction to Public History Class, Straley said he wrote the first draft of the nomination for the West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office. When the class ended, Straley continued the work and finally got Ceredo’s newest historical site recognized in December 2021.
From church records to newspaper clippings, Straley found information from the original construction of the building to each small change made over the years.
“I actually have the original, some records books from the 1800s like, handwritten meeting notes from when they were building the structure and planning all the stuff,” Straley said. “So it was really interesting I got to look through that and just find some primary sources, some first-hand accounts of the actual creation of the church.”
Straley said the nomination was long overdue for the community and he was happy to help them get listed on the registry of historic places.
In his research, Straley learned how the town of Ceredo was originally occupied by people from New England who wanted an industrial town without slavery. By the tim the Civil War had ended, Straley said, many of the founding families had left the town, but the few who remained built the church.
“The church kind of represents the survival of Ceredo, the kind of rebirth of the town after the war,” he said. “The first few families that were still here, they got together and built the church and showed that they were here to stay, and a lot of people who were involved with the church, they helped build the community over the years and were very influential in the towns development through the years.”
Gute said the nomination process was meticulous because all changes had to be recorded and Straley had to justify why even after construction alterations why the church should be considered a historical landmark. He said it was interesting the effects of those who worked on the building had on the nomination process.
“It really feels wonderful to be recognized because there’s some stringent things and hoops you have to go through to even be considered because certain things have been added, unbeknownst to the people who added them, that can knock you out,” he said.
The other five historic places in Wayne County are Camp Mad Anthony Wayne in Huntington, Z.D. Ramsdell House in Ceredo, Joseph S. Miller House in Kenova, the former Fort Gay High School in Fort Gay and Wildlife Grant Petroglyphs in Fort Gay.