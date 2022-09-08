Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CEREDO – The Ceredo Farmers Market is still open despite the season change and offering fall items until October.

The market, located at Mitch Stadium on 600 Poplar St., offers multiple Autumn decorating essentials including pumpkins, fodder and mums.

Tags

Recommended for you