CEREDO – The Ceredo Farmers Market is still open despite the season change and offering fall items until October.The market, located at Mitch Stadium on 600 Poplar St., offers multiple Autumn decorating essentials including pumpkins, fodder and mums.Kocky Knobb Farm owner Jason Ekers said his farm took special interest in providing Wayne County with the seasonable stables."We grew 6 acres of pumpkins this year hoping to provide them to not only the famous Ric Griffith of the Pumpkin House, but also to the great people here in this county who support us," Ekers said.Pumpkin prices range from $3-30 and include traditional styles as well as exotics and gourds.Ekers said Rocky Knobb was advised this growing season by Robert Cyrus, a Fort Gay resident known for his huge pumpkins which are known to make state records."We are really thankful for Bob, the pumpkin king, for his tips," Ekers said.The Ceredo Farmers Market is open Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.