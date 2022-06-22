CEREDO — The Ceredo Farmers Market opened the selling season Friday and Saturday at Mitch Stadium with a stormy first day but busy second day to kick things off for the summer.
Operations were shut down early Friday after thunderstorms soaked the area with down pours and high winds, but opened back up Saturday with many selling out of products early due to large crowds at the stadium.
Jason Ekers, owner of Rocky Knob Farm, said Ceredo Market organizers are really trying to focus on bringing county grown items to county residents.
“We really want to focus on selling Wayne County grown products, here in Wayne County, to the people who live in Wayne County,” Ekers said. “We have had a lot of success over the years, five actually, since this began and we like to not only see the market customer base continue to grow, but to be an outlet for local farmers to get out and sell their products.”
Customer R. Maynard said he loves coming out to support local farmers and get some good produce.
“If they’re going to be here, I’m going to come support them,” he said.
The market will feature farms around the area including Rocky Knob Farm, Spruce Creek Farm, Greenbrier Farm and more as the season progresses.
The Ceredo Farmers Market will be open every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until farmers sell-out. It will run until October.