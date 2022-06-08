Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

CEREDO — The Ceredo Farmers Market will be in full swing beginning Friday, June 17, and will feature locally grown and produced products.

Featured farms will include Rocky Knob Farm, Spruce Creek Farm Greenbrier Farm and more.

Jason Ekers, owner of Rocky Knob Farm, said he is looking forward to getting out and selling to the public.

“We love providing the C-K area and Wayne County with locally grown produce,” he said.

Ekers said with inflation of prices, it’s been a rough start to the growing season.

He said fertilizer costs have more than tripled, fuel costs have trended upward — hitting almost $5 recently — and seed is both hard to find and more expensive.

“We’re blessed and love what we do,” he added.

The Ceredo Farmers Market will be open beginning June 17 on Friday and Saturday of each week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and run until October.

