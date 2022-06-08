Ceredo Farmers Market to open June 17 By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT ndotson@hdmediallc.com Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Jun 8, 2022 Jun 8, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 2 Buy Now The Ceredo Farmers Market will be in full swing beginning Friday, June 17, and be open every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Buy Now The Ceredo Farmers Market will be in full swing beginning Friday, June 17 and be open every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CEREDO — The Ceredo Farmers Market will be in full swing beginning Friday, June 17, and will feature locally grown and produced products.Featured farms will include Rocky Knob Farm, Spruce Creek Farm Greenbrier Farm and more.Jason Ekers, owner of Rocky Knob Farm, said he is looking forward to getting out and selling to the public.“We love providing the C-K area and Wayne County with locally grown produce,” he said.Ekers said with inflation of prices, it’s been a rough start to the growing season.He said fertilizer costs have more than tripled, fuel costs have trended upward — hitting almost $5 recently — and seed is both hard to find and more expensive.“We’re blessed and love what we do,” he added.The Ceredo Farmers Market will be open beginning June 17 on Friday and Saturday of each week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and run until October. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCommunity raises over $10,000 for Steele MerrittCharles E. AdkinsCeredo Farmers Market to open June 17Loretta Ann NicelySpring Valley's Pratt MSAC baseball coach of the yearCommunity News in BriefScotts awards Vinson softball $50,000 grantSeason 20 winner Noah Thompson discusses ‘American Idol’ experience, what’s nextMarshall, WVU, others represented on 2023 HOF ballotSteele Strong sale to benefit infant heart transplant recipient Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Anna Jean O'Brien Wilma Ruth Branham Ellouise R. Patton James Edward Marcum Charles E. Adkins Loretta Ann Nicely Lynwood Adkins Margaret Elaine Albright Anna Jean O'Brien Charles E. Adkins