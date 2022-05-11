Bubbles fill the Ritter Park fountain in this 2021 file photo in Huntington. Billy Chaffin — who ran against Noel Jordan and incumbent Don McCroskey for a seat representing Cabell County’s 2nd Magisterial District — will join the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District board.
HUNTINGTON — Billy Chaffin will join the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District board.
Chaffin ran against Noel Jordan and incumbent Don McCroskey for a seat representing Cabell County’s 2nd Magisterial District.
According to unofficial election results Tuesday on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office’s website, Chaffin received 5,583 votes, Jordan received 3,745 and McCroskey received 4,223 across Wayne and Cabell counties.
After the park board reorganized itself after redistricting earlier this year, elections for the park board are nonpartisan. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a legislative bill into law with the changes. The board now has 10 total seats, with three from each Cabell County magisterial district and one representing Westmoreland in Wayne County.
“I’m just super excited … and just looking forward to coming up with some new ideas and making our park system more exciting and draw in more crowds,” Chaffin said Tuesday.
Chaffin, of Martha, is a retired employee of what is now Special Metals. He previously told The Herald-Dispatch that some of his priorities on the board would be to get funding for the district, promotion and adapting to newer times. He said he would explore different avenues of using grounds, such as adding solar power or wireless internet. He echoed those ideas Tuesday night, adding that he plans to think outside the box.
Billy Sanders was the only candidate to file for an unexpired term. After 2022 ends, park board commissioners must fill four vacancies. Two current commissioners will step down from the board and no candidates filed to run in Cabell County’s 3rd Magisterial District.
GHPRD has over 14 park sites throughout Cabell and Wayne counties, including Huntington’s Ritter Park, April Dawn Park in Milton and Camp Mad Anthony Wayne on Spring Valley Drive.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.