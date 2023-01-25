The National Weather Service is predicting hazardous weather conditions in much of the northern portion of the United States with Wayne County only slightly included in the predictions.
Beginning today, rain and gusty winds arrive in the morning hours and persist through the evening hours.
Rain changes to snow late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and after a potential mix with or change back to rain during the day Thursday, more snow is expected Thursday night before precipitation tapers off.
Two inches or less of snow are expected in total, with higher totals possible in northern WV, the higher terrain east of Charleston, and in the southern coalfields.
However, in a county where power outages are common and residents should and often choose to be overly prepared, there are ways to be ready if weather conditions do take a turn toward hazardous.
Having the right outdoor power equipment on hand year-round is important, according to the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which advises home and business owners to grow familiar with safe operating procedures and think ahead before foul weather or a power outage disrupts life.
“It’s important to be prepared year-round given any season can be storm season. We see more people investing in portable and whole house generators and having other outdoor power equipment on hand such as chainsaws and water pumps to mitigate any damage from felled trees and water damage and floods,” Kris Kiser, President & CEO of OPEI, said.
Kiser notes that outdoor power equipment is becoming faster, lighter, more efficient and more technologically-advanced — which can be a benefit for a location where many rely on machines or equipment to get by in these situations.
To get ready for inclement weather, one of the first steps can be to identify which equipment is needed.
Chainsaws or pole saws can trim limbs and shrubs ahead of a storm and handle clearing. String trimmers, pruners and chainsaws can also remove combustible material from around your home, making it less vulnerable to wildfires.
A portable generator can power key appliances and charge cell phones when utilities go down, while a whole house generator can keep the lights and appliances on and running.
Before an outage, plan where the generator will be set up (never in a home or garage, and always away from your home and any air intake) and determine how to secure it if needed. Buy and install a carbon monoxide detector, too.
Get outdoor-rated extension cords for portable generators and consider adding an approved cover to your generator for rainy weather.
Water pumps can help get water and muck out of basements and homes. Be sure you know how to operate the pump. Never pump substances that your equipment is not designed to cope with. Pay attention to avoid overheating and follow all safety precautions.
If you plan to help those around you or are part of an emergency crew, a utility type vehicle can transport people and supplies quickly in an emergency. Keep the vehicle stable and drive slowly. Do not turn mid-slope or while on a hill. Consider taking a safety course.
Always read the directions provided by outdoor power equipment manufacturers and be sure to follow all manufacturer’s safety and usage recommendations before you need it—not waiting until an emergency. Practice how to operate equipment.
Another important step is to insure you have the right fuel on hand and charge batteries ahead of an outage.
Gasoline-powered equipment uses E10 or less fuel and most manufacturers recommend adding a fuel stabilizer. Fuel that is more than 30 days old may phase separate and cause running problems, so it’s important to purchase fuel just ahead of a storm. Store fuel safely and only use an approved fuel container.
One of the most important things operators can do for safety is to pay attention to energy levels and health to keep themselves safe.
Preparation for bad weather, a power outage and storm cleanup can be taxing. Do not operate power equipment when tired or overly fatigued. Drink plenty of water and take regular breaks. Always use safety equipment like chaps, gloves, eye protection or hearing protection.
Information in this article was provided in a news release by OPEI, an international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of outdoor power equipment, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars.
In Wayne County if an emergency arises, contact your local fire department or the Wayne County Office of Emergency Management at 304-272-6333. Power outages can be reported and tracked at aep.com.