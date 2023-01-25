Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20250125-wcn-prep01

Preparing for inclement weather is important ahead of forecasted ice and snow.

 Courtesy of Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI)

The National Weather Service is predicting hazardous weather conditions in much of the northern portion of the United States with Wayne County only slightly included in the predictions.

Beginning today, rain and gusty winds arrive in the morning hours and persist through the evening hours.

Recommended for you