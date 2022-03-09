Changes are happening at HD Media LLC, publisher of The Herald-Dispatch and the Charleston Gazette-Mail, along with seven southern West Virginia dailies.
Like most businesses you know, we are feeling the impact of inflation and the global supply-chain crisis. Per-ton costs for the paper on which we print our products has increased more than 40% since November 2020. That cost and all the others everyone is experiencing have a direct effect on our bottom line.
So, too, of course, does the transition taking place in the newspaper business. While many of our readers still greatly enjoy the printed newspaper — count me among them! — it’s no secret that the times are challenging for that side of our operation, as they are for everyone in our business, even major newspapers.
The industry’s income from print is decreasing at a rapid rate.
This makes the digital side of our business more important every day. That’s challenging, too, since Big Tech controls most of local digital advertising in markets across America, including ours. Breaking that stranglehold is the aim of our pioneering antitrust claim, which is working its way through the courts.
In the meantime, we are pushing to boost digital subscriptions to the newspaper, a growingly critical part of our business model. We urge you to subscribe to us online, and, remember, if you are a print subscriber, you automatically are a digital subscriber. Call our customer service desk at 304-348-4800 to get details on how to activate your online subscription.
Know that as you do, we are working each day to enhance our digital products. We’ve freshened the look of our websites, tailoring them to match the designs of our newspapers. While following the sharp, clean look for our dailies, produced by the staff on our consolidated copy desk, the updated appearance of our websites also is aimed at being crisper and more modern.
Along with this, we are rolling out new company newsletters, allowing subscribers to get the latest news in their inboxes every day, available at the click of a button. Each day, there will be morning and afternoon news updates. And there will be the following additional products:
Mondays — The Boss, a newsletter showcasing business news and news for leaders.
Tuesdays — WV Politics, featuring the latest in state political news.
Wednesdays — Healthy Communities, covering health and community news.
Thursdays — Separate entertainment newsletters in both the Charleston and Huntington markets, along with a West Virginia University sports newsletter.
Fridays — The Huddle, providing you the latest on high school sports.
Saturdays — Outdoor Pursuits, giving you the skinny on the outdoors and recreation.
Sundays — Your Herd, getting you the lowdown on Marshall University sports.
And this isn’t all. We are continuing our work expanding into livestreaming video, adding during the recent legislative session a twice-weekly livestream on statehouse politics, called “Outside the Echo Chamber.” This is on top of our livestreaming of high school sports and local events.
We’ve moved Maria Young, our Charleston features editor and a broadcast news alum, into a role producing our livestream products.
These changes, along with the increased paper expenses, all cost money. As a result of that, we have made the difficult but necessary business decision to increase print subscription and single-copy rates. We still offer a bargain, since our rates are about a fourth of those charged by papers in other, similarly sized markets. We are committed to continuing to provide printed newspapers as long as people want them, but the cost of that effort is ever-rising, forcing us to act.
These are difficult times for all of us, but just as we’re seeing sunshine on the horizon after the long battle against COVID-19, so, too, are we in our efforts to expand our platforms and elevate our digital game. We’ve seen tough times, but, like all West Virginians, we are tougher than the times.
You have our commitment to work every day to get better, to build our business and to enhance the great journalism that always has driven our brand.
For our advertising customers, you can know we are always strategizing to find new ways to reach customers, and we have more to offer today than we ever have before.
For our loyal readers, thank you for being our customers. Thank you for sticking with us in good times and bad. That means a lot to each and every one of us. Know that we will always do the same for you, both through our effort to constantly improve and grow our products and through the relentless journalism our outstanding reporters produce seeking to make a difference in your life and the life of this great state.
It’s true for West Virginia and it’s true for HD Media: Our best days are ahead.