MILTON — To celebrate National Children’s Dental Health Month, Valley Health Milton recently hosted a “Give Kids A Smile Day.” Dr. Megan Popp, along with her staff, hosted the event. Not only did they provide free dental care to children that day, but they also provided dental health education and anticipatory guidance to parents, grandparents and caretakers on how to care for “baby teeth” and stressed the importance of these teeth to the well-being of their child.
According to Popp, “Tooth decay is the most common chronic disease in children but is preventable with simple measures that are widely recognized by both the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and American Academy of Pediatrics.”
Popp listed these 10 steps to prevent tooth decay:
- Take care of your own teeth. It is OK to see your dentist while you are pregnant. “Children don’t inherit bad teeth. They inherit bad habits.”
- From birth to 12 months, you should keep your baby’s mouth clean by gently wiping the gums with a clean baby washcloth. This is important to allow your baby to become accustomed to having their mouth cleaned. Once you see the first tooth, gently brush using a soft baby toothbrush and a smear (the size of a grain of rice) of fluoride toothpaste.
- Never put your child to bed with a bottle that contains anything other than tap water. Using anything other than water bathes your child’s teeth in sugars and puts your child at high risk for early childhood caries (rampant cavities).
- Make an appointment to have your child see the dentist and establish a dental home six months after the eruption of the first tooth or by age 1. If you have concerns, the dentist can see your child sooner. The dentist or dental hygienist can provide you with anticipatory guidance, techniques to clean and examine your child’s teeth, recognize any problems early, provide noninvasive preventive treatment such as fluoride varnish application, and establish a dental checkup schedule based on your child’s risk for dental caries (tooth decay).
- From age 1, follow the rule of “twos.” Brush your child’s teeth two times per day for two minutes. At age 2, begin using a pea size amount of fluoride toothpaste and continue to do so until your child can rinse and spit out. The best times to brush are after breakfast and at bedtime. Bedtime brushing is extremely important. Do not put your child to bed without brushing their teeth. No food or drink other than tap water after bedtime brushing.
- An adult should brush the child’s teeth until the age of 8. Younger children do not have the manual dexterity to brush their teeth properly.
- Teach your child to drink from a regular cup as soon as possible, preferably by 12 to 15 months of age. Drinking from a cup is less likely to cause liquid to collect around the teeth than a bottle or sippy cup.
- If your child must have a bottle or sippy cup for long periods, fill it with tap water only. Tap water in our communities is fluoridated. Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral that helps to prevent tooth decay not only in the “baby teeth” but also in the permanent teeth that are forming under the “baby teeth.” Remember, tap water only between meals.
- Limit the amount of sweet or sticky foods your child eats, such as candy, gummies, cookies, Fruit Roll-Ups, pop, sports drinks, sweet tea and other acidic or sweetened beverages. These foods should be eaten only at mealtime, if at all.
- Encourage healthy, tooth-friendly snacks such as cheese, carrot sticks, celery sticks and apple wedges (fiber-rich fruits and vegetables).
To quote Dr. Popp: “Follow these simple rules and your child will be cavity-free at 3 and their teeth will be great at 8.”
