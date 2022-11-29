Christmas Market set for this weekend at Wayne Community Center Wayne County News Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Nov 29, 2022 18 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAYNE — The Wayne Community Center will be full of Christmas cheer and local venders Saturday, Dec. 3 as part of a free event.From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. the public is welcomed to attend the free entrance Christmas Market which will feature a full house of 35 venders.Items will include local crafts, local products and more just in time for those looking to complete their holiday shopping while also supporting local business. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vender Christmas Wayne Community Center Market Commerce Shopping Cheer Entrance Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLocal woman living dream in entertainment industryDorothy Harless GilkersonEx-Huntington police officer indicted on charges of sexual crimes against minors in Wayne CountyChristmas Market set for this weekend at Wayne Community CenterGrandsons of Wayne resident honor late grandfather with scholarshipGeorge Edward AliffEdward Lee AdkinsWayne Public Library annual bazaar set for Dec. 5-9Buck season opens in Wayne CountyTerry Jarrett: US faces costly energy crunch this winter Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Johnny Dale Stamper Robert Henry Nelson Allen Westley Elliott James Oliver Jr. Pettrey Johnny Dale Stamper Robert Henry Nelson Marilyn Louise Wilson Arthur Barry Jr. Napier George Edward Aliff Victoria P. Jordan