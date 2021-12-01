KENOVA — Fifteen years after a tragic car accident took the life of Michael Webb, a community still honors and remembers him and others who have died with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in Kenova.
On Monday evening, residents from Kenova and surrounding areas gathered at Kenova United Methodist Church to remember more than 500 friends, family members and furry creatures who have died but still leave a lasting mark on the community.
Webb’s mother, Charlotte Webb, said seeing the tradition carry on through the years made her feel the love the community has for one another, and she was happy to have helped start it.
“It’s just wonderful that so many people participate and get to come together to remember their loved ones,” Charlotte Webb said. “It makes me so happy that it’s gone on all these years.”
What began as a way to remember her own son, turned into a reminder of how many other people have lost loved ones and are missing them a little extra around the holidays.
Kenova Mayor Tim Bias said even though it has been a tough year, the community has stayed strong. He was also happy that this year’s event was in person compared to the 2020 ceremony that had to take place virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a time in our community that we all come together no matter what,” Bias said. “It’s especially important because this year it’s in person, and last year it had to all be virtual but it’s not the same. It’s so much better in person when we’re all together.
With the help of the Kenova Volunteer Fire Department and some city workers, the 35-foot Fraser fir Christmas tree was lit with more than 3,750 lights.
The tree was planted in 1995 by the Kenova Beautification Committee, which now helps coordinate the ceremony each year.
This year, Michael Webb’s 6-year-old niece, Mia Webb, lit the Christmas tree alongside her father, Mark, and other family members.
Some community members, including Charlotte Webb and her husband Sam, sent sky lanterns off into the night, too, in remembrance of loved ones.
The service at the United Methodist Church also included performances from the C-K Alumni Band, pianist Michael Pancake and the Griffith sisters.
