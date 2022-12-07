Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Five local dance studios came together Sunday afternoon to raise money for Branches Domestic Violence Shelter and the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.

Christmas with a Cause took place at the Foundry Theater at Huntington City Hall. About $9,000 was raised from this year’s event, to be split between the two charities.

