WAYNE — Chronic absenteeism rates have more than doubled among students compared to pre-COVID years, but administrators in Wayne County Schools say students are still progressing well academically.
Coordinator of curriculum and intervention Tonji Bowen said throughout all Wayne County schools, roughly 55% of students are considered chronically absent for the 2021-22 school year. Before COVID-19, Bowen said the number averaged around 20%.
Chronic absenteeism is when a student has missed more than 10% of instructional school days, regardless of whether they have an excused or unexcused absence. Truancy, comparatively, is defined by unexcused absences alone.
“We are really searching for a way to help our parents understand that being in school and receiving that live instruction really matters,” Bowen said. “Yes, we’ve had fantastic growth despite the absences, but at the same time…kids who are not in school regularly, it impacts their performance and impacts their learning.”
Another difference between chronic absenteeism and truancy is that chronic absenteeism changes as more days in the school year are added. So, students who possibly missed 10 days because of quarantine guidelines in the beginning of the school year may fall under the chronically absent name for part of the school year, by the end of the year, they would not be considered chronically absent.
Bowen said because students would have to miss more than 18 school days by the end of the 180-day school year, she expects the percentage of students considered chronically absent to decrease.
Bowen emphasized though that despite the missed school days, whether they are caused by illness, precautionary quarantine or other reasons, students are still showing significant progress in making up lost learning time while they are in school.
“Even though we want to make sure parents know the importance of having their students in school when they can, our teachers are rockstars and our kids are working hard and we are seeing that through their test scores,” she said.
Data analyst Nikki Steffy said when looking at benchmark tests monitoring students’ academic growth, all Wayne County schools are seeing significant progress.
Steffy said teachers in Wayne County schools are amazing and are utilizing Best Practices in the classroom, a teaching method that emphasizes incorporating skills from different subjects and different methods to keep students engaged.
Steffy said keeping students engaged in the classroom helps them want to come to school, lowering chronic absenteeism rates and likely helping students make up lost learning time.
“Kids have to want to be at school so when you are using these strategies, if students are engaged in their learning, they want to be there,” Steffy said. “And it all ties together, the engagement, the absenteeism and the testing.”
Bowen and Steffy said throughout the school year, they have been using testing to determine if students are 60% proficient in math and English, which is higher than state standards. When comparing tests administered in September 2021 to December 2021, almost every school saw at least a 10% increase in the proficient students.
Additionally, when comparing testing between students deemed chronically absent and those who are not, more of the students who are not chronically absent are scoring higher on benchmark tests, Steffy said.
Because quarantine guidelines have relaxed and COVID-19 case numbers have decreased, Steffy and Bowen said they hope to cut the number of students considered chronically absent in half during the 2022-23 school year.
Steffy said administrators know there will be times to keep students home, but it is important to have them at school when they can be.
“It’s not to say that we don’t understand that there are times that students have to miss for various reasons, whether they are sick or whatever, but it is to say that it’s important that when you can be there, you be there because at the end of the day, regardless of the reason, if you’re not in the seat, you’re missing valuable instruction,” she said.