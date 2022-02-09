HUNTINGTON — A celebration for Rev. Father Shaji Thomas Chennathu’s 25th year anniversary as a Catholic priest was held Jan. 31 at Sacred Heart Church, 2015 Adams Ave., Huntington.
Father Thomas came to the Huntington area in 2021 by appointment from Bishop Mark E. Brennan, Wheeling Charleston Diocese, to lead Sacred Heart and Saint Peter Claver Catholic churches. Father Thomas’ previous ministry included management of an orphanage for wayward boys in India, seminary teacher, prison chaplain in California, associate parish priest in Denver and associate parish priest in Fairmont, West Virginia.
Guest Father Vincent Joseph, St. Anthony, Fairmont, West Virginia, delivered the homily at the Thanksgiving Mass celebrated by Father Thomas.
There was a reception following the Mass with Master of Ceremonies Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer, St. Joseph, Huntington.
At the reception, Father Benny Mulakkal of Saint Peter Parish, Welch, West Virginia, said Father Thomas is always active and is always jovial. A church member of Sacred Heart said Father Thomas has a joy that is contagious, and he has brought an energy to the church.
Special guests attending the event included Msgr. Dean Borgmeyer, St. Joseph, Huntington; Fr. Benny Mulakkal, St. Peter Parish, Welch, W.Va.; Fr. Tijo George, Pastor, Our Lady of Fatima, Huntington; Fr. Vincent Joseph, St. Anthony, Fairmont, W.Va.; Fr. Thomas Kalappura, St. Anthony, Charleston, W.Va.; Fr. Binu Emmanuel, St. Patrick, Mannington, W.Va.; and Fr. Pradeep Kumar, associate pastor, Our Lady of Fatima, Huntington.