The West Virginia School Building Authority won’t distribute its usual major school construction and renovation grants this December, after the agency’s outgoing executive director forecast soaring costs to fund previously promised projects.
“I don’t know where this is going to end, but I do not feel comfortable in projecting and adding new projects being funded when I don’t feel we have the funds,” said David Roach, who served as the authority’s executive director before being hired Wednesday as the new state schools superintendent.
Authority Architectural Services Director Dana Womack estimated that construction cost inflation might require the agency to provide roughly $50.8 million more to projects it already agreed to fund at lower amounts.
Normally each year, multiple county school systems request “needs” grants from the authority for projects such as constructing new schools, installing new air-conditioning systems and replacing roofs. These “needs” awards are the agency’s major grants, and its board usually doles them out in December.
The total of school districts’ requests annually exceeds the pot of money offered, so the authority’s board members routinely turn down requests.
This year, there won’t even be a competition, after the board voted Thursday to cancel the winter disbursement.
The state ended the 2021-22 fiscal year with a $1.3 billion surplus, and the state’s rainy day reserve has topped $1 billion. But the recent financial debate between Republican Gov. Jim Justice and Republican state legislative leaders has centered on proposed tax cuts.
Roach said Thursday he anticipates the authority will have about $61 million come December that would normally go out as these grants. But he said the board already promised $25 million of that to projects it previously agreed to fund over multiple years. And he said he expects needing to spend all the rest on other projects the board already agreed to fund at certain amounts, but which will likely go well over budget.
Board members approved supplementing two such projects during Thursday’s meeting. They gave about $5 million more to the new Spencer Middle School project, which is estimated to go 38% over budget, and gave $3.7 million more toward adding a middle school section to Summers County Comprehensive High School, which is estimated to go 45% over budget, according to documents Roach provided.
Womack said this will allow the Summers and Roane county boards of education to afford the lowest bids they received from construction companies to do the work.
Only one company bid on the Summers project, the county’s schools superintendent wrote in a letter.
“You’re not getting very many companies bidding anymore,” board Vice Chairman Victor Gabriel said.
The Roane school system is pitching in another $1 million to help cover its overrun, that county’s superintendent wrote. When school districts request authority money, they often pledge some of their own money toward the projects.
An authority spreadsheet that projects 40% construction cost inflation estimates that the agency would have to spend $42.8 million to cover the anticipated overrun on 11 more counties’ projects. That’s even with the authority expecting school districts to match any extra authority dollars with their own money at the same rates as in their initial requests.
Roach said these are 11 projects the authority already agreed to fund, but which haven’t yet seen what construction companies will actually bid to do the work. In competitive bidding, companies submit sealed bids and these bids are opened simultaneously, revealing whether the lowest bid is in budget or not.
Renovations to Kanawha County’s Cedar Grove Elementary are among the 11 projects.
“This is a rough estimate,” Roach said, but he addedd, “I’m afraid to award any projects and not have funding for them.”
“If the Legislature or, somehow, we would receive more funds, or if these estimates are off and things change, the new executive director would come back in recommending that that be reinstated,” Roach said of December’s now-canceled grant distributions.
The Nicholas County school rebuilding projects aren’t listed among the 11 projects. They aren’t being funded by the authority’s “needs” grants. But these joint federal- and state-funded projects to replace schools torn down after being damaged in the June 2016 flood likely also will need supplemental state funding for completion, after the Richwood school replacement project’s lowest bid came in $17 million higher than a previous estimate.