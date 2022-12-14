Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

The Cabell County Solid Waste Authority’s recycling center is located at the old National Guard Armory at 800 Virginia Ave., in Huntington. A plan is underway to turn the building into the new home of the Huntington Municipal Garage.

 File photo | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington is considering real estate measures to fund the renovations of the former National Guard armory.

The Huntington Building Commission met Tuesday to hear an ordinance authorizing the design, acquisition, construction, renovation and equipping of a public safety building at the armory, which will become the new home of the Huntington Municipal Garage. The ordinance would allow the Huntington Police Department Forensic Unit to expand into space occupied by the city’s Public Works Department.

