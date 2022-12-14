HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington is considering real estate measures to fund the renovations of the former National Guard armory.
The Huntington Building Commission met Tuesday to hear an ordinance authorizing the design, acquisition, construction, renovation and equipping of a public safety building at the armory, which will become the new home of the Huntington Municipal Garage. The ordinance would allow the Huntington Police Department Forensic Unit to expand into space occupied by the city’s Public Works Department.
The Huntington City Council is also considering a mirroring ordinance.
If passed, the actions would allow the commission to purchase the building from the city, giving it equity to obtain a loan to fund renovations and construction. The commission would, in turn, lease the facility back to the city, whose lease money would be used for loan repayments.
John Stump, an attorney who specializes in municipal bonds for Steptoe & Johnson, said those working on the project hope the approvals and closing of the financing will happen by the end of the year.
In 2019, council agreed to enter a lease agreement with the state to purchase the building, which sits on more than six acres, for $600,000 to be paid over three years. The purchase also included about three-fourths of an acre with a building directly across from the armory on Virginia Avenue.
At the time, Mayor Steve Williams said the purchase was necessary because the city’s garage lacks adequate space to work on fire trucks and other larger vehicles.
The armory had been occupied by the National Guard’s 1257th Transportation Company, which vacated the facility about five years ago because it did not meet U.S. Department of Defense standards.
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture used it as a vegetable processing plant for a short period before the city took over. The Cabell County Solid Waste Authority has been using the location as a drop-off recycling center in recent years. Dan Underwood, the city’s purchasing director, said the recycling drop-off location would eventually move across the street.
The Huntington Building Commission was established by city council in December 2020 to assist the city in acquiring properties and helping finance improvements on existing properties. It consists of three commissioners who meet on an as-needed basis.
The commission met Tuesday for a meeting to discuss the proposed ordinance. The commission’s discussions are happening simultaneously with a similar ordinance being considered by the city council, Stump said.
Beyond allowing the purchase and sale of the building, the commission ordinance gives the commission the ability to issue a bond up to $7.5 million. Stump said he believes the cost of the renovations will be less than $5 million. Stump said the bond would be purchased by commercial lending institutions.
The commission adopted a resolution allowing the city to be reimbursed for any capital costs incurred prior to the closing of the bond issue. The resolution excludes design and architect fees, as well as the $600,000 the city used to purchase the building. The resolution does not take effect until 60 days before a sale.
“Why are we doing a reimbursement resolution when we’re so close?” he said. “Because no one can predict what will happen. If I don’t do this, invariably there will be something that gets held up, and costs will be incurred.”
As a common practice, the bonds are received via conduit financing as a way to raise funds for large-scale projects that benefit the general public. The process bypasses the need for an election.
In his 30 years of doing work on the topic, Stump said he has seen one election for a municipality, and the Supreme Court has recognized the methods typically are not effective.
“The Building Commission is just a vehicle to assist the city in financing infrastructure projects,” he said. “There’s anticipated to be a fire station next year in (Westmoreland) that will most likely be done through the Building Commission.”
Stump said he believes the bonds will be tax-exempt, which could result in lower interest rates.
While the Huntington Municipal Development Authority is often used for such projects, Stump said the commission was formed to take some tasks from HMDA, which is overburdened.
In September, City Council members approved a $507,500 bid from Edward Tucker Architects for the design and construction administration for the armory and street department facility renovation projects.
When approving the purchase of the armory in 2019, City Council was told the city plans to demolish the current city garage at 419 2nd Ave.
While design plans have not been disclosed, Mark Bates, public works director, said the armory will house the light repair division for police cars and city trucks, among other things. An addition will be built in the back to house heavier vehicles such as garbage and fire trucks.
A storage building and additional building will be built to store the city’s Christmas decorations, which are typically stored in a leased building, Bates added.
The public works street division will move from its 2nd Street West building near Virginia Avenue into the armory. Its former home will be used by the Huntington Police Department Forensic Unit, which will help with expansion, City Manager Hank Dial said.
“This will expand our capabilities, particularly when processing vehicles, “he said. “We also received a grant to purchase a lift, so we will have a controlled evidence area that has a lift for a vehicle that our folks can work on there, and it’s completely under our control.”
The commission approved the first reading of the ordinance presented Tuesday. It will return at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, to hear more about the project and consider approving the second reading. A third reading, which will include time for public comments, is expected to happen by the end of the year.
City Council approved the first reading of its mirroring ordinance Nov. 28. It will also hold two more readings, with time for public comment at the third meeting.
“In 30 years I’ve only had one deal where the public showed up with pitchforks and torches and killed the transaction, which was in Ritchie County for a courthouse annex, and I was shocked,” Stump said.
The projects will remain inactive until both the city council and commission give their approval.