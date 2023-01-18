Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WAYNE — A project that would bring city water services to over 120 customers in East Lynn and Genoa is being planned and will be underway in the future contingent upon various funding sources.

The proposed project is just in the preliminary stages, including obtaining approval from multiple involved entities and basic housekeeping things through the Wayne County Commission, but if and once completely approved, Lavalette Water Services has agreed to bring water to those residing in the area.

Tags

Recommended for you