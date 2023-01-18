WAYNE — A project that would bring city water services to over 120 customers in East Lynn and Genoa is being planned and will be underway in the future contingent upon various funding sources.
The proposed project is just in the preliminary stages, including obtaining approval from multiple involved entities and basic housekeeping things through the Wayne County Commission, but if and once completely approved, Lavalette Water Services has agreed to bring water to those residing in the area.
The Lavalette Public Service District was set to vote on moving forward with acquiring funding during its monthly meeting Tuesday evening.
Multiple state and federal outlets are available for funding for such projects, but with deadlines coming and still some kinks to be worked out, there is no estimated state date, or complete approval for that matter.
Upon completing the project, services would begin at the East Lynn Post Office which is located at the beginning of Big Lynn Road, travel the duration of Big Lynn, then over the hill at Drift Creek Road emerging at U.S. 152.
Lavalette services would then tie in with Wayne Water Services, where if approved, the entity would purchase water from the Town of Wayne.
Eventually, heading south on 152, the project could meet Crum Public Service District. A boundary change from Crum to Lavalette would need to take effect for the PSD to supply in the area.
Engineering company E.L. Robinson respresentatives said not only will the project bring water to approximately 128 customers, the ability to expand to more in the future is definitely a possibility.
Commission President Jeff Maddox said this is something the former commission was very adamant about getting going, and hopes to see it through.
“If there is one thing people here in Wayne County deserve, countywide, it is basic services such as water,” he said during a meeting earlier this month. “I am very passionate in this position about bringing people what they need if at all possible and this project would continue efforts to do that.”
Lavalette PSD Manager Richard Smith said he didn’t see any issues moving forward, if the funding can be found.
“I want to be able to provide people with something they need, and if this route is a way, then I am all for it,” he said. “It all depends on the money and if we can get it.”
The major fence to cross to get things moving on the project is funding.
Coming in at an estimated $5 million, it is not a cheap feat, but one all involved so far are very motivated to complete the nearly 6 miles of water lines to keep improving water availability in Wayne County.