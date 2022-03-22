Individual civil lawsuits in federal court against Wayne County officials involving theft from the county school bus garage have been dismissed.
According to the motions for summary judgment, each suit has been dismissed and ordered stricken from the court’s docket. The suits were filed against Wayne County sheriff deputy Harry Sowards, Howard Meddings and the county board of education in which plaintiff Eugene Sammons accused the parties of giving falsified information during an investigation into a case involving theft from the bus garage.
Sammons, a school board employee, was wrongfully accused of providing false information during an investigation into theft at the bus garage in 2019 — and then filed the federal lawsuit accusing several individuals of doing the same.
The lawsuit was filed in February in U.S. District Court by Hoyt Glazer and Abe Saad on behalf of David Eugene Sammons and named as defendants the Wayne County Commission; Wayne County Sheriff Richard Thompson; Deputy Sowards; Meddings; the Wayne County Board of Education and Superintendent Todd Alexander.
The individual lawsuits refer back to the previous investigation into a possible theft of parts at the bus garage totaling $15,000 worth of items, $1,128.40 of Hydrotex grease and over $3,000 tire credits to the board.
Charges were dropped against James Lee Reeves in December 2021 in the embezzlement case; however, Reeves passed away before the judgment.
The investigation into Reeves started in 2019 after the turbos were reported missing from the school’s bus garage after a break-in was reported in a parts room run by Meddings. Reeves worked in the bus garage as director of service, and his wife, Katrina Reeves, was a bus driver for nearly 16 years.
The investigation led to two search warrants at their home, where more than 700 items of interest were found. Reeves was charged in February 2020 with three counts of felony embezzlement and a single count of conspiracy. Katrina Reeves was charged with a count of conspiracy.
During the investigation, Sammons was also charged with misdemeanor obstruction after he was accused of misleading Sowards in his investigation. That charge was dismissed.
The lawsuit filed by Sammons alleged the defendants violated his First, Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights by accusing him of obstructing an investigation and engaging in a criminal conspiracy involving the theft.
No inventory list of missing parts nor any evidence of missing items was provided during the investigation.
During a meeting with Alexander and Sowards, Sammons confirmed he would place a few obsolete, hard-to-get-rid-of parts on buses to be auctioned off. Sammons said photos presented to him of items appeared to show items legally purchased through auctions.