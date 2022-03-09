HUNTINGTON — Coalfield Development’s leadership and employees followed through on an agreement years in the making Friday. The Wayne County-based nonprofit joined the Carpenters Local 439, an umbrella union of the national Carpenter’s Union, the organization announced in a news release.
“Carpenters Local 439 is extremely excited about the new addition to a longtime partnership with Coalfield Development,” Carpenters Council representative Jeremy Jeffers said in the release. “Coalfield is a great organization doing great things for the community, and we are honored to partner with them to provide training and good-paying jobs with benefits for their team.”
Approximately 40 employees at Coalfield Development have joined the union, according to Brandon Dennison, founder and CEO of Coalfield Development.
Jeffers said the Carpenter’s Union is more than 520,000 men and women throughout the building trades industries. It represents and offers training to North America’s union carpenters, cabinetmakers, millwrights, piledrivers, lathers, framers, floor layers, roofers, drywallers and workers in forest-products and related industries.
Dennison applauded the move.
“Our organization exists to diversify the region’s economy and create pathways to good-paying careers for people who face barriers to employment. This partnership with the carpenters is something we’ve been working (on) for a long time,” Dennison said in the release. “I’m so happy these discussions have culminated with a formal agreement and with the opportunity for our workers to become union workers. The new Appalachian economy can’t just be about any kind of jobs; it needs to be about good-paying jobs with benefits. This new agreement ensures we’ll do our part to that end.”
Coalfield will be a part of the West Virginia Joint Apprenticeship Program, which is a combination of on-the-job training and related classroom instruction. Workers will learn the practical and theoretical aspects of a highly-skilled occupation.
Officials said in the release that apprentices will earn wages as they learn. They said the pay scale for apprentices is based on wages of a journeyman (workers who have completed the program) and may start at about 35% to 50% of the journeyman rate. Apprentices receive pay increases as they advance through the program. Additionally, there are fringe benefits, such as vacation, health and pension plans.
“I think it’s particularly important to strengthen unions here in West Virginia,” Dennison added. “Our state has been at the vanguard of historic organizing efforts for generations. From the Mine Wars, to teachers, to factories, to hospitals, our people have fought hard for the respect, dignity and justice unions offer working people. We’re proud to play our part in this proud tradition.”