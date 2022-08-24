Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Local leaders are funding programs to help Westmoreland residents get back into the workforce.

Coalfield Development will use a $1,121,000 portion of the City of Huntington’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for job training and economic development. A presentation for the allocation was held Thursday afternoon at the West Edge Factory in the Westmoreland neighborhood of Huntington.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

Recommended for you