FORT GAY — It’s a officially a new day in Fort Gay, and as of Friday a project 10 years in the making to revitalize the former Fort Gay High School building is on the road to completion.
Since 2011, Wayne County community leaders have been collaborating on a comprehensive project for revitalization in the Town of Fort Gay, called New Day in Ft. Gay. The cornerstone of the plan is renovation of the old Fort Gay High School building on Main Street.
A ceremony Friday afternoon officially kicked off the project with leaders and team members from Coalfield Development along with representatives from the town of Fort Gay, Housing Authority of Wayne County, Wayne County Economic Development Authority and the Wayne County Community Services Organization gathering to celebrate the start the renovation of the old high school.
The New Day in Ft. Gay team selected Coalfield Development to serve as project lead. In 2014, the group petitioned the Wayne County Board of Education to donate the property so it could be preserved and leveraged for community and economic development purposes.
The board made the donation in 2015 and fundraising then commenced in order to fund renovations. In total, more than 200 volunteers have committed more than 2,000 hours to preserving this beloved building, keeping it as well maintained as possible and supporting its rebirth.
Coalfield Development Founder and CEO Brandon Dennison said former county leader Rose Meredith was the first to voice concerns over housing in Wayne County, especially in Fort Gay.
“In 2011 there was a countywide collaboration that came together to look at housing in Wayne County, and there was a very prominent leader at the time whose name was Rose Meredith who really advocated that we should start at Fort Gay. She, of course, thought we should look at the whole county, but Fort Gay was on the edge. It had a lot of assets, a lot of things going for it, but it also had a lot of challenges — so she felt like it was important to invest in Fort Gay immediately so it didn’t go in the wrong direction.”
Dennison said he hopes the project will allow Fort Gay to see the potential the town has in the future.
“It’s a complicated project, there is a lot to be done, but we (Coalfield) believe in Fort Gay, we believe in this town, we believe in the people here and we are proving it with a major investment that will take a lot of time, money and energy. We are doing that for the citizens of Fort Gay to believe in themselves and to know that good things are on the horizon.”
Fort Gay Mayor Joetta Hatfield has been a major advocate for the project, specifically for saving the building itself when in the past, demolition was proposed.
She said to be able to see it through to the beginning of the project means everything to both her and the community.
“It is a very big day for our community. It has been a long time coming, it’s been a bumpy ride, but it is here — it’s finally here,” Hatfield said. “We were dedicated, we were committed from the get go — we had a lot of people in the beginning say ‘I don’t think so, you may need to tear that building down,’ well every time someone would say that I would fight harder — I would work harder and I can not express my gratitude to Coalfield.”
Hatfield said she looks forward to the “life” that will be reinstated inside the building.
“The building has and always will be the focal point of our town. It once housed the high school and middle school and will now serve our community in so many other capacities. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen life in our beloved building and now it’s actually going to happen,” she said.
Members of the Wayne County Commission echoed the sentiment of the building being the center point of the town with Robert Thompson giving a bit of history of the location, Jeff Maddox giving accounts of his personal experiences in the building and Commission President Kenneth Adkins pointing out the potential the building itself has.
“It is a great improvement not only to Fort Gay, but all the residents of Wayne County. It will serve the residents here well with all the different planned uses such as the apartments, town hall,” he said. I think it is a great use of tax dollars by using local people to do the work and it will be a great asset not just Fort Gay but the county as a whole.”
Adkins said the building was built to last.
“As you can see it is one of those older buildings, it was built the way they were in the past, it was built to last,” he said. “The bones of this building are still good, so we are going to rebuild from the inside out.”
Nick Guertin, the Coalfield staff member immediately responsible for the project, explained each phase.
“The immediate focus of phase one construction will be affordable housing in the second story of the structure. Coalfield, serving as the developer and general contractor, will help bring eight new units of affordable housing for seniors to the community,” he said.
“Construction will be undertaken in a manner that preserves the important historical character of the building and maintains its unique design. Coalfield will also employ its innovative on-the-job training program for local residents interested in learning construction and building trade skills.”
The next phase of the project, on the ground-floor level, will create community space for new businesses, town offices and job-training classrooms. The gymnasium and stage area will also be available for community events as well as for Town Council meetings.
According to Coalfield, the program has raised more than $2 million from multiple funding sources and will immediately begin construction on the old high school building this year.
Funding sources include private match from the organization itself, a loan from Summit Bank, and grants from Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, U.S. Department of Labor, and Cabell-Huntington-Wayne HOME Consortium and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.
Coalfield Development is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization headquartered in Wayne that focuses on rebuilding the Appalachian economy through social enterprise creation, job training and community-based real-estate development.
It has a unique model of hiring local people as well as local students from vocational programs to learn trades on-the-job as they help rehabilitate unique and historic but dilapidated properties.
Tolsia High School, just minutes away from Fort Gay, has been the No. 1 place of recruitment for the organization since it was founded in 2010. Many of that school’s graduates will be leading the construction process.
“The best part of all is that local people will be hired to build out this space. We hire people who face barriers to employment according to our 33-6-3 model: 33 hours of paid work building this space, six hours of higher education, and three hours of personal development,” Dennison said.
“So, this project is a major job creator, and it’s also a chance for people to change their lives for the better.”