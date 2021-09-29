WAYNE — Funding for five water and sewer projects was approved during the Wayne County Commission meeting Monday ranging in more than $500,000 being allocated to Crum Public Service District and the Northern Wayne County Public Service District.
Commissioners spent time reviewing various projects similar to the Crum and Northern Wayne proposals to determine where American Rescue Plan Act money should be allocated and has approved different water and sewer projects throughout the county.
A project costing $87,377.68 was allocated to Crum PSD for a waterline extension from Old N&W Road for nearly two miles until it reaches Hurricane Branch.
Northern Wayne County PSD will receive $500,527 for a total of four repair projects for the district, including sewer line replacements in Midville Heights and Bison Village subdivisions.
In other business:
Commissioners briefly discussed Halloween trick-or-treat times, but decided to wait until the Oct. 7 meeting. Commissioner Jeff Maddox said they should take into consideration what days and times the municipalities designate for trick-or-treat.
911 Coordinator BJ Willis approached the board to discuss a new emergency dispatch system called CAD. This system is a computer assisted call-taking and radio-dispatching program frequently used by law enforcement and other public safety organizations. Willis said he is in early stages acquiring the new program but believes it will be a great help in the future.
Commission is applying for grant money through the West Virginia Courthouse Facilities Improvement Authority. The commission applies for money through the authority every year, and this year’s project will be focused on elevator upgrades and modernization.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. The courthouse will be closed Monday, Oct. 11 in recognition of Columbus Day.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.