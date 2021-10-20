WAYNE — No major actions were taken during the Wayne County Commission meeting Oct. 18, but the commission discussed COVID-19 cost reimbursements and funding.
The commission discussed reimbursing the Wayne County Office of Emergency Management for costs accrued do to COVID-19 and economic security.
911 Coordinator BJ Willis told the commission he hopes to begin reimbursing local fire and EMS departments this week. While not officially approved, the commission will approve the release of $256,093.37 from the CARES Act and Coronavirus Aid funding on Thursday during a special meeting.
The Crum Public Service District is seeking assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to repair damages caused by the flood and ice storms in February and March 2021. While the Crum PSD is asking FEMA for $785,000 to repair sites, they are asking the commission for $50,000 to cover upfront costs.
The commission approved the funding request by using the CARES Act funding, citing how the CARES funding can be reimbursed.
The commission will have a special meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 in room 103 of the Wayne County Courthouse to discuss the refinancing of the Wayne County 911 Center and the Courthouse Annex lease revenue bonds.
The next regularly schedule commission meeting is set for 10 a.m. Oct. 25.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.