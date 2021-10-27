WAYNE — Following the changes made to the House of Delegates and Senate districts in West Virginia, the Wayne County Commission began assessing new magisterial district possibilities Monday.
No decisions were made during Monday’s meeting, but a special meeting is taking place at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 to continue discussions and possibly approve a public notice of changes to the magisterial court. These changes would not go into effect until January 2022.
Wayne County currently has five magisterial districts, and the commission discussed the benefits and disadvantages to changing to either three or four magisterial districts.
Magisterial districts are used to determine who can run for some local positions. Wayne County Commission can only have one representative per magisterial district, the Board of Education can have two from each district and the Republican and Democratic executive committees can have a male and female from each district.
Wayne County currently has five magisterial districts — Westmoreland, Ceredo, Butler, Union and Stonewall — and the commission said reducing the number of districts could be beneficial to ensure representation from northern, central and southern parts of the county.
“Whether the southern part of the county is one district or two, they could still have someone from the south representing them,” Commission President Kenneth Adkins said. “Having a representative from their area is what’s important, and technically that can be done either way.”
While maps are not available yet, the commission reviewed potential district lines, while also addressing House of Delegates and Senate district lines, and looked at potential options have primarily Westmoreland and Ceredo areas in the first district, Lavalette and Buffalo areas in the second district, and Wayne and the southern part of the county in one or two magisterial districts.
Commissioners discussed a potential benefit of three districts would be that it could make voting ballots easier to understand, but it would potentially require new Board of Education members to be voted in after their terms expire as some of the current members reside within the same district.
Three districts would also partially limit those who could run for commission seats because if one person steps down from their position, only someone from their same district would be able to replace them. If there are four districts, there could be more options, Commissioner Robert Thompson said.
The commission has to decide magisterial district lines before deciding voting precincts and they have to give public notice of changes 30 days before the changes would go into effect.