WAYNE — Water and sewer extension projects were the main topic of discussion during the regularly scheduled Wayne County Commission meeting Monday.
Prichard Public Service District representative Blaine Cyrus also approached the commission for funding regarding the first phase of a sewer extension project along Centerville Road.
Cyrus asked the commission to fund the engineering preliminary project report, an engineering funding application and minor miscellaneous funding that would go towards the Centerville Road project. In total, the Prichard PSD is asking for $35,000.
This expansion would double the capacity of the PSD, Cyrus said, and bring in about 200 customers.
The commission chose to review the requests and will put the items on a future agenda pending approval.
Town of Wayne Mayor Danny Grace approached the commission to discuss a waterline extension project along Big Lynn Creek Road.
The commission called Mark McGettigan of EL Robinson Engineering to discuss the project and potential costs. McGettigan said planned waterlines have been drawn up, but materials are difficult to get ahold of right now due to high demand.
Initial plans would cost about $3 million, which the commission said may not be financially feasible at this time, but they will work together to determine the ideal project and cost.
In other business:
The commission discussed a new HVAC project to take place in the Wayne County Courthouse. The commission accepted a bid to repair the heating and cooling systems and to add an additional pump for the estimated total of $290,635. $100,000 of the funding will come from the West Virginia Courthouse Facilities Improvement Authority, which provides funding to courthouse throughout West Virginia for needed repairs.
The commission had a work session regarding redistricting of the magisterial districts in Wayne County, but no action was taken.
The commission is having a special meeting at 3 p.m. Oct. 28 to continue discussions regarding magisterial redistricting. The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 3 p.m. Nov. 4.
