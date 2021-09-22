WAYNE — Discussions continued regarding new water and sewer projects in Wayne County during a Wayne County Commission meeting Monday.
Robert Marsh and Chastity Ballard, representatives from the Northern Wayne County Public Service District (PSD), approached the commission requesting assistance in funding manhole replacements and possible sewer line replacements in Midville Heights and Bison Village.
Marsh told commissioners the district is looking at replacing or repairing manholes in the subdivisions that are damaged and overflow when there is heavy rainfall.
If funding is received and there is money left over after replacing and repairing manholes, Marsh said they would use the remaining funding to repair damaged sewer lines.
Marsh said looking at different cost estimates based on whether the commission could use money from the American Rescue Plan Act fund to pay for just replacement and repair of manholes to replacing and repairing all damaged sewer lines in Midville Heights and Bison Village ranges from $45,000 to about $500,000.
Commissioner Jeff Maddox said the commission is reviewing all of the requests submitted for the ARPA funding, and they will be making decisions on how to complete as many projects as possible. Commissioners told Marsh and Ballard they will review the request and hope to have a decision made by their next meeting, Sept. 27.
Commission also received a funding request for $87,377.68 from Crum PSD for a previously discussed waterline extension project along Old N&W Railroad Road and Hurricane Branch. Commission restated its stance on reviewing all projects and will make announcements on which plans will have funding approved after decisions are made.
In other business, the commission introduced new litter control officer David Ball to other entity representatives he may work with to discuss goals and potential collaborations as Ball investigates more litter instances.
Commission President Kenneth Adkins said he is happy Ball will be able to work with other organizations to clean up Wayne County, and he is happy the commission is actively working with Ball.
“I think the commission here is stepping up and putting out money where our mouth is, attacking the litter problem that is chronic around our county,” Adkins said.
Ball, who began his new position Sept. 1, met representatives from the Solid Waste Authority, the Department of Natural Resources, the Guyan Conservation District, West Virginia University Extension Services Office Wayne County and the Western Regional Day Report Center.
Ball discussed jurisdiction with the different representatives to clarify which departments could help with different situations he may encounter as the new officer.
While there are different rules to outline Ball’s jurisdiction, he will primarily be handling investigations, people caught actively dumping litter illegally and open, unregulated dumps.
The next regularly scheduled commission meeting is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 27 at the Wayne County Courthouse. There is also a hazard mitigation grant program public hearing set for 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at the courthouse for those interested.