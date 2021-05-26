WAYNE — During a meeting on May 24, The Wayne County Commission discussed a potential water issue located in Spring Valley, litter control throughout the county and the next steps following the much sought after FEMA federal disaster declaration for flooding.
Residents in Spring Valley let commissioners know that water runoff from a certain hill has caused from cracks in the roadway and will sometimes result in flooding on driveways.
The resdients said they believed the run off water became an issue after a house in the area where the run-off is noticeable was torn down.
Administrative Secretary Jim Boggs said the house, before being torn down, never reported having flooding issues, so he does not believe the house not being there is related to the runoff and 911 Coordinator BJ Willis said he will assess the situation and help residents find a solution.
Delegate Ric Griffith also attended Monday’s meeting to discuss general county issues, citing litter control and abandoned buildings as priorities.
The commission is hoping to hire a litter control officer with the position set to start July 1. The position could be combined with an unsafe/abandoned building officer as well.
Though initiatives have been taken throughout the county recently to help clean up litter, the litter control officer would have the authority to issue warnings and tickets if he or she discover who is behind cases of littering.
After the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wayne County has received a federal emergency declaration for both the ice storms and the flooding that took place in February and early March, how to allocate the money is still left on the list.
Commission is looking for the best and most useful way to allocate the funds to benefit the county.
The next regularly scheduled Wayne County Commission meeting is set for 3 p.m. Thursday, June 3.