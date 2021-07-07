WAYNE — The Wayne County Commission is working to help with an alleged unsanitary residence to which is causing concerns in a Wayne County community.
Wayne County Resident Larry Christian approached the commission asking for guidance on how to deal with a neighbor whose overflowing trash pileup is becoming a risk to the local community and brings down the value of houses surrounding it.
The house, whose residents could not be disclosed, is reportedly covered with various garbage and unused furniture. Christian said he has talked to multiple agencies to have someone address the situation but has had no luck over the last few years.
“I don’t care what anybody else does on their property — it’s not my business — but the reason I’m out here is because this is encroaching on me and it has been for years,” he said. “They’ll clean it up when they’re made to, but all of it still builds up.”
The house in question has become overfilled with garbage and has caused animals to come live in the area and begin infesting surrounding homes, Christian said. Christian himself has had to get rid of opossums, snakes, mosquitos and even roaches that he believes were a result of the garbage build up next door.
Christian said he spoke to representatives from the Department of Environmental Protection, the Solid Waste Authority, local law enforcement and the local garbage collection agency to no avail.
Christian said the residents of the house do not have garbage service, which they are required to have, and the Solid Waste authority has not enforced that requirement because of one of the residents claiming disability
The Commission said they can work with Christian to get the Solid Waste Authority out to the property to examine the situation and enforce any necessary laws or city codes.
The Commission also heard from Todd and Ted Zachwieja of ZDS Design/Consulting services on how to move forward with updates to the Wayne Department of Health HVAC system. The two offered a step-by-step approach that began with the creation of a 3D scan of the building that could be used for any future projects.
The 3D scan would document all corners and crevicies of the building so when they choose to upgrade the HVAC system, or make further upgrades in the future, engineers can refer to the scan for accurate and efficient planning.
The plan also included approval of additional engineering paid time, assessing the possibility of a geothermal HVAC system and making upgrades to electrical services, LED lights and plumbing fixtures.
The Commission said the idea sounded good but they would need time to further discuss whether they will move forward or not.
Representatives from the Wayne County WVU Extension Services office also attended Thursday’s meeting to discuss the upcoming 2021 Wayne County Fair with commissioners.
The fair is set for August 4-7 and will feature animals, vendors and games at Camden Park for all those who attend.
Julie Tritz, assistant director for the Wayne County office, said tickets will be available the day of but can also be purchased ahead of time.
The four day pass would be $25 and regular daily tickets will be $6 per person. Ride tickets are $1.50 and a hand stamp for unlimited rides will be $4.50 on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, unlimited rides will be $10.50.
The next regularly scheduled commission meeting is set for 10 a.m. July 12.