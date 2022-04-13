As Easter weekend hops near, there are multiple events scheduled to celebrate the coming of the Easter Bunny.
The Town of Wayne will host a hunt Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m. located at Wayne Park on Kenova Avenue.
Children of all ages are invited to attend, but those who are 12-years-old and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
There will be multiple prizes given away and the Easter Bunny is expected to make an appearance.
The East Lynn Volunteer Fire Department will also be hosting an egg hunting event Saturday at noon located at the East Lynn Overlook.
Participants of all ages are welcomed, and there will be chances to win Easter baskets for both children and adults.
The adult basket features a black chair, beach ball, River tube, utility tray and a 6 can cooler while the children’s basket options include a firefighter themed basket and Barbie themed basket.
All baskets will be raffled during the hunt. There will also be games and concessions available.
For those looking for a more religious event to attend, the C-K Ministerial Association has dedicated the whole week to the holiday, with multiple events hosted at First Baptist Ceredo, 448 Main St., Ceredo.
The daily events continue Wednesday evening with music by Saints Alive, with message from Kevin Hay (First Baptist of Kenova); then Thursday music by Tom Baisden (Ceredo UMC) and message by Randy Maynard (Kenova UMC) and finally Friday with music and message by First Baptist Ceredo.
Easter services will also take place at churches countywide, Sunday April 17.
Lat weekend, Good Times Campground in Genoa kicked off the holiday festivities with an egg hunt and visit from the Easter bunny.
This was the camp’s first egg hunt, but owner Howard Meddings said he hopes to keep it going every year and hopes to see it grow.