WAYNE — A new community garden is coming to the Town of Wayne after one local resident made it her mission to bring people together and give back to the community through gardening.
Wayne resident Morgan Conley, coordinator of case management and student development at Marshall University, said she wants to help create a community garden to get people outside and working together.
“I’ve always wanted to get other people interested in gardening so I usually seed and start much more plants than I need and give them away to people just to kind of get them more excited and involved,” Conley said. “I think it’s part of the culture and heritage of Appalachia to grow your own food, so it’s just something I’ve always been interested in and tried to pass on.”
Conley said they idea came from Jeannie Harrison, a former colleague and creator of GRo, a program focusing on helping those in recovery from substance abuse. Conley said people involved in GRo in Wayne are not required to be in recovery, and anyone is welcome.
The Town of Wayne Council approved the garden to be placed by Twelvepole Creek near the baseball field and recreational playground, and Conley said she also got approval to plant flowers around the playground.
Conley said the benefit of having a community garden is giving people an opportunity to learn about gardening and give them a space to garden if they previously did not have room for an at-home garden.
Conley said she grew up around gardeners and farmers and was always interested, but she did not start her own garden until about 10 years ago, when she finally had space in her own home.
Conley said whether people are lifetime gardeners or new beginners, getting involved in a community garden can be beneficial.
“it’s really positive for your mental and physical health to be able to nurture something and watch it grow and have that experience and to get outside. So just go into it with an open mind and an open heart to see what you can learn and find out what works for you,” she said.
“And people that are already avid gardeners, the benefit of having a community garden is you get to have that experience be more accessible to those that maybe don’t have the space or opportunity to grow.”
Conley is in the process of getting raised beds from the Wayne United Methodist Church and hopes to have seeds and starters planted by the end of April. While the plan is to have designated GRo meetings once a week, Conley said she will also be looking for volunteers to help care for the garden throughout the week.
Conley said she also hopes the garden produces enough that the group is able to donate extra food to the Wayne United Methodist Church’s food bank in order to give back to the community.