Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CEREDO — “Spaghetti” was the word of the day Sunday, according to Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department Chief Robbie Robson, who helped pass out dinners to the community during a fundraiser.

The annual dinner funds the department so it can continue to help those in emergencies.

Recommended for you