CEREDO — “Spaghetti” was the word of the day Sunday, according to Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department Chief Robbie Robson, who helped pass out dinners to the community during a fundraiser.
The annual dinner funds the department so it can continue to help those in emergencies.
The Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department sold 1,576 dinners — raising a total of $7,880 — during the event. Each dinner included spaghetti, bread and a cookie.
This year’s results were the second best, following last year’s best of more than 1,800 meals.
Nearly 800 meals were sold within the first hour and a half Sunday, according to Robson.
Rocco’s Ristorante donated the food for the fundraiser.
For the past two decades, Rocco Muriale, owner of Rocco’s Ristorante, has hosted the spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help the volunteer fire department purchase new equipment.
“A huge thank you to the members of the CVFD for making this day happen and a massive thank you to Rocco for his support each year with this dinner,” Robson said on the public Facebook page for the department.
Customers were able to have a limited contact delivery as they drove in a line to a tent at the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department’s 700 B St. location.
Once the customer paid, a delivery volunteer would provide a dinner for a fast and easy transaction.
“All the funds received this year from the dinner will be used to maintain and improve emergency services at the Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department,” Robson said. “It is truly heartwarming to receive the support we do from our community.”