Stollings named to Dean’s List at University of Findlay
FINDLAY — Timothy Stollings, of Prichard, 25555, has been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Livingston on Glenville State College Honor Roll
GLENVILLE, W.Va. — David Livingston of Prichard has been named to the Glenville State College Provost’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2021 semester. To be named to the Provost’s Honor Roll, students must have grade point averages between 3.5 and 3.9 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
Pair of shows coming to Charleston Coliseum
CHARLESTON — The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center has announced a pair of shows coming to the city this spring.
On March 30, “CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey” will be at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.
Based on the popular children’s musical cartoon, the show will feature popular characters JJ, YoYo, TomTom, Bingo and many others on their “toe-tapping, fun-filled journey through the world of CoComelon.”
On May 2, the Charleston Coliseum will welcome contemporary Christian rockers Casting Crowns with Australian praise and worship group Hillsong Worship and award-winning Christian artists We the Kingdom.
The show is part of an 18 city tour kicking off April 22.
Tickets for CoComelon go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday and are $40, $48 and $54.
Tickets to see Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship and We the Kingdom go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and will be $22.75, $27.75, $42.75, $59.75, $79.75 and $119.75.
Tickets for both shows will be available at the Coliseum box office or through Ticketmaster.
Extension service to host Dining with Diabetes
WAYNE — The Wayne County WVU Extension Service is hosting a seminar on how to eat well when living with diabetes.
The Dining with Diabetes is a four-part program that covers different aspects of living with diabetes. Each session consists of an educational discussion, cooking demonstration, and physical activity. Dining with Diabetes is available to anybody with diabetes and their family, cage givers, and support persons. There is no charge to enroll, however you should plan to attend all four parts of the program. Other considerations include:
- Participate from home
- Computer or mobile device with internet access needed to participate
- Registration required
- Learning and discussion
- Demonstrations
- Ideas for simple and healthy foods
Select the time and month that best fits your schedule. All classes are delivered on Wednesdays.
10 a.m. — noon — April, July, October
1 p.m.— 3 p.m. — May, August, November
6 p.m. — 8: p.m. — March, June, September
Register online to reserve your spot: https://tinyurl.com/bdd9r4c8
Dining with Diabetes classes are offered at no charge through WVU Extension Family and Community Development. For more information, please contact the WVU Extension Service Wayne County office at 304-272-6839.