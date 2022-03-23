State police to conduct sobriety checkpoint
HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday, March 24, on U.S. 60 near the 29th Street exit of Interstate 64.
An alternate checkpoint site has been designated as 3rd Avenue near 20th Street in Huntington.
The focus of the checkpoint is driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement.
Other enforcement activities may be conducted, with police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations.
The West Virginia State Police encourages the public to use the State Police *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations.
By dialing *SP on a hands-free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest State Police detachment.
Local people appointed to boards by governor
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Legislature approved Gov. Jim Justice’s recommendation of appointing several local people to various executive committees for the state.
Those appointed to the Mountwest Community and Technical College Board of Governors are David A. Earl, of Huntington; Mark A. Morgan, of Barboursville; Anthony E. Martin, of Ona; and Jeffrey L. Blatt, of Kenova.
Peter A. Chirico, of Huntington, was appointed to the West Virginia Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapy Technology Board of Examiners.
Nicholas S. Preservati Jr., of Huntington, was appointed to the West Virginia Public Energy Authority.
Heather Vanater, of Milton, and Abby S. Reale, of Hurricane, were appointed to the Workforce Development Board.
The appointments end June 30, 2024.
GHPRD to meet Wednesday
HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District will hold its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, in the Ritter Park Rose Garden’s Room With A View. The public is invited to attend.
2022 W.Va. Home Show returns in April
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Home Show will return, in person, for three days next month to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Grand Hall.
From Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 3, hundreds of local, regional and national home-expert exhibitors will present ideas and items ranging from flooring and gutters to kitchens, bathrooms, landscaping, construction, remodels and more.
Each day of the West Virginia Home Show will also feature special attractions for those attending.
Starting at noon Friday and Saturday, the first 100 ticket-holders to the Home Show will receive a free lunch, courtesy of sponsor Builders FirstSource.
The Best of Show Awards will also be presented on Saturday.
On Sunday at 5 p.m., a live auction with Joe R. Pyle will be held. Patrons can present their Home
Show ticket stub from any show date to attend. Proceeds from the auction will go to the Henry E. King Scholarship Fund and the West Virginia National Guard Foundation.
Throughout each day, as well, 2022 West Virginia Home Show visitors can view a free, family-friendly film to be shown in the venue lounge, provided by Movies $4 Less.
West Virginia Home Show hours will be noon to 9 p.m. Friday, April 1; 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, April 2; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 3.
Daily admission will be $9 for adults and $8 for seniors. Admission will be free each day for those ages 15 and younger.
For advance tickets, updates or additional information, visit www.wvhomeshow.com, call 304-744-2200 or email wvhomeshow@hbagc.org. You can also follow the West Virginia Home Show its Facebook pages for further information.
‘Paw Patrol Live!’ to come to Huntington arena
HUNTINGTON — “PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’” is scheduled to come to Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on June 7-8.
“The Great Pirate Adventure” is an action- and music-filled production featuring Ryder and children’s other favorite pups. In this production, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series “PAW Patrol,” produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon, embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.
Tickets for all performances are now on sale and may be purchased at pawpatrollive.com.
Since its debut in the fall of 2016, “PAW Patrol Live!” has been seen by over 4.3 million people in over 40 countries.
The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission.