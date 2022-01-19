HUNTINGTON — The Region 2 Workforce Investment Board will host student recruiters at their location on Fridays through the end of February, according to a news release.
Mountwest team members will be on location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday starting Jan. 21. Recruiters will be on the second floor of the Huntington One Stop Office, 2699 Park Ave., in Huntington.
People who are interested in attending the community college can gain information about Mountwest and the many programs offered there. Additionally, team members from the Region 2 Workforce Investment Board will be available to discuss funding opportunities to attend Mountwest or other educational and training outlets in the region.
Region 2 Workforce Investment Board is also making office space available to regional businesses that want to use the space for interviews, recruiting and other workplace activities. This office space is available at no charge and can be arranged by contacting the Region 2 WIB team at 304-508-2696.
Knee replacement surgery virtual event set
HUNTINGTON — Marshall Orthopaedics will host a free Facebook Live event discussing revision knee replacement surgery at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.
Board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeons Matthew W. Bullock, D.O., and Alexander T. Caughran, M.D., will lead the information session. Real patients will also be interviewed to share their perspective about the diagnosis, surgery and recovery process as well as give tips to others considering revision surgery.