Teacher and Service Personnel of the Year announced
WAYNE — A Buffalo Middle School teacher and East Lynn Elementary School cook were recognized Thursday as Wayne County Schools’ teacher and service personnel of the year.
Sarah Bailey, science teacher at Buffalo Middle School, was honored as the Teacher of the Year, and Millie Brooks, cook for East Lynn Elementary, was honored as the Service Personnel of the Year. Both will represent Wayne County for the state teacher and service personnel of the year in September.
Nomination letters for Bailey and Brooks said the two are dedicated employees who are an asset to their schools.
Bailey’s nomination letter said she keeps her classes engaged while teaching real life connections to science. Brooks’ nomination letter said she is at school every day committed to the students and staff she serves, all while wearing a funny hat to make them smile.
Lavalette man dies in Lincoln County crash
HUNTINGTON — A Wayne County man died Wednesday morning in a head-on crash in Lincoln County, according to West Virginia State Police.
Capt. R.A. Maddy, deputy chief of staff for the State Police, said at about 6 a.m., Sgt. G.H. Ellis, Cpl. J.K. Ramey and Cpl. C.F. Wingo responded to a two-vehicle, head-on collision located on W.Va. 3 in the Hamlin area.
One of the drivers, 59-year-old Marvin Reynolds, of Lavalette, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead on scene, according to Maddy.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Big Brothers Big Sisters seeking bowling teams
HUNTINGTON — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State is seeking teams to participate in the 34th Annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake to benefit children in the community. The event, set for May 17, will be held at Strike Zone Bowling Center in Huntington.
Teams of 4-5 people can bowl for $500. Lane sponsorship is available for $200, or individuals can bowl for $125. All participants will receive a T-shirt and be eligible for door prizes.
Executive Director Stephanie Hurley Collier said the event, back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, is a great teambuilding and networking opportunity for local businesses and groups, all while supporting a great cause. All funds stay in the Tri-State area to serve children through School-Based and Community Based Programs, she said. For more information, call 304-522-2191 or email scollier@bbbstristate.org.
Wayne County Democrat Executive Committee to meet Thursday
WAYNE — The Wayne County Democrat Executive Committee will meet Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the Wayne County Courthouse.]
GHPRD to meet April 27 in Huntington
HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will hold its monthly meeting Wednesday, April 27, at 5 p.m. at the Room With A View, located in Ritter Park.
East Lynn campground opens May 13
HUNTINGTON — Campgrounds managed by the Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in portions of West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia began opening for the 2022 season last week with most opening in May.
Opening dates at Corps-managed campgrounds will vary depending on location. At East Lynn Lake, East Fork will open May 13. The reservation period is May 13 through Sept. 5.