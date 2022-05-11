Sobriety checkpoint to take place May 12
HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, May 12, starting at 6 p.m. on U.S. 60 near the 29th Street exit of Interstate 64 in Cabell County.
An alternate checkpoint site has been designated as 3rd Avenue near 20th Street in Huntington.
The focus of the checkpoint is driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted, with police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations.
The West Virginia State Police encourages the public to use the State Police *SP (*77) system to contact the nearest State Police detachment and report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations.
Westmoreland group to meet May 16
HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club building located at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank building.
The Huntington Police Department will give a crime report for the Westmoreland area. Guest speaker will be Jim Insco, director of the Public Works Department for the City of Huntington.
Insco will address concerns related to problem properties in Westmoreland.
For more information, contact Cindy Chandler, president, at 304-544-1469.
WV Democratic Women awards two scholarships
The West Virginia Democratic Women Scholarship Fund Committee has awarded two scholarships to the first recipients of its scholarship fund, according to a news release.
Katie Blankenship, in her third year at Marshall University, will receive $1,000. Zoe McCoy, in her first year at Marshall, will receive $500.
These scholarships are possible due, in part, to the generosity of West Virginians’ donations in memory of West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women’s Past President Robin Stultz and board members and West Virginia Democratic Party executive committee members Betty Totten and Joyce Creel.
The committee will continue to accept donations for the fund.
Museum of Art raising funds for 2022 ODMC goal
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art is raising funds for the 2022 Open Door Membership Campaign, which is chaired by Dr. Peter Chirico.
The goal of the campaign is to raise $335,000, which represents a significant portion of the funds HMA needs in Fiscal Year 2022 to support the operating budget.
The campaign continues through June 30. Memberships start at $25 per year.
Amount raised through May 4: $280,315 or about 84% of the goal.
To support the Open Door Membership Campaign, call HMA Development Director Jennifer Wheeler at 304-529-2701, ext. 306, or visit www.hmoa.org. HMA is fully accessible.