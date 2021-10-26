Kenova Safe Halloween Trick-or-Treat set for Thursday
KENOVA — A Safe Halloween Trick-or-Treat is set for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Kenova Town Square, 15th and Chestnut streets, Kenova, while supplies last.
It is sponsored by Ceredo-Kenova American Legion Auxiliary Unit 93, whose members have filled treat bags with candy and coloring books. It is open to children of Kenova up to the age of 10 years.
Children can pick up a bag of treats and be on their way. In case of rain, the event will be moved under the Town Square gazebo.
Several railroad crossings to close for repair
HUNTINGTON — CSX Transportation has scheduled local crossings for closure and repair.
Traffic must reroute around the closures, and signage will be in place to mark detour routes, according to a news release. All crossings will generally be closed from two to five days.
Inclement weather could cause track maintenance delays or rescheduling.
CEREDO: Closing on or around Wednesday, Oct. 27: West 1st Street (between Park Terrace and High Street), Main Street (between U.S. 60 and High Street).
KENOVA: Closing on or around Wednesday, Oct. 27: 18th Street (between Pine and Sycamore streets), 12th Street (between Pine and Spruce streets).
HUNTINGTON: Closing on or around Wednesday, Oct. 27: Vernon Street (between James River Road and Chase Street).
Park District to meet Wednesday
HUNTINGTON — Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District will hold its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, in the Ritter Park Rose Garden’s Room With A View in Huntington.
It is open to the public.
Red Cross offering new volunteer position
HUNTINGTON — A new volunteer position has opened at the American Red Cross.
Blood transportation specialists will deliver life-saving blood products from the Red Cross distribution facility in Huntington to nearby hospitals. Using a Red Cross vehicle, volunteers may sign up for a regularly scheduled route or be on call to deliver blood in critical, life-saving situations.
The Red Cross needs at least 10 volunteers in the Huntington area who are trained and ready to hit the road by Nov. 1. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance, been driving for at least three years and can lift at least 45 pounds.