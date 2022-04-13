HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, April 14, starting at 6 p.m. on U.S. 60 near the 29th Street exit of Interstate 64 in Cabell County.
An alternate checkpoint site has been designated as 3rd Avenue near 20th Street in Huntington.
The focus of this checkpoint is driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted, with police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations.
The West Virginia State Police encourages the public to use the State Police *SP (*77) system to contact the nearest State Police Detachment and report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations.
East Lynn campground to open May 13
HUNTINGTON — Campgrounds managed by the Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in portions of West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia will begin opening for the 2022 season starting Friday, April 15, with most opening in May.
Opening dates at Corps-managed campgrounds will vary depending on location.
At East Lynn Lake, East Fork will open May 13. The reservation period is May 13 through Sept. 5.
Old Docks Creek Cemetery seeks donations
KENOVA — In preparation for the upcoming mowing season, the Old Docks Creek Cemetery Board asks that all ground decorations be removed by April 15. Anything remaining after that date will be removed and disposed of by the board.
The Old Docks Creek Perpetual Care Corp. is a nonprofit corporation. The current interest rate in the cemetery’s perpetual care investment fund does not generate enough income to properly maintain the cemetery at this time. Higher gas prices this year have resulted in increased mowing costs.
Donations to the Old Docks Creek Mowing Fund are tax deductible and may be sent to: Old Docks Creek Cemetery Mowing Fund, Kelli Ferguson, Treasurer, 2106 Booth Road, Kenova, WV 25530.