WAYNE — The Wayne High School Softball team is hosting a skills camp Saturday, March 12 at Pioneer Field and neighboring locations.
The camp is open to 2-5 graders and will cost $30 to participate. Campers are to be registered at 9 a.m. and picked up at 2 p.m.
Participants must have both indoor and outdoor clothing, tennis shoes, glove and bat if you have one.
Lunch will be provided and drinks available through the duration of the camp.
Both the high school and middle school gyms will be utilized as well as outdoors if weather permits.
Those players interested in the Lil’ Sister program can register dat of camp and pay $50 for both events.
The Lil’ Sister program will take place at a later, to be announced, Lady Pioneer softball game.
Each participant will receive three hand-written letters, sinner before the game, gift bags and names announced while walking out with big sis high school player.
Sign up at March 12 camp registration or contact Jessie Mills or Tish Smith.
Train and craft show set for Charleston
CHARLESTON — The Kanawha Valley Railroad Association hosts its 16th annual Train & Craft Show on March 12-13 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive in Charleston. There will be over 20,000 square feet of layouts in several scales and vendors with new and used products.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 13.
Admission is $5; children younger than 12 are free. For more information, visit www.kvrailroad.org.
Adkins makes dean’s list at CSCC
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joseph Adkins, of Prichard, has been named to the Autumn semester Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours. Adkins studies Skilled Trades Technology.