Prevention Coalition to host Sweetheart dance
The Wayne County Prevention Coalition will be hosting a Sweetheart community dance Feb. 12 from 6-9 p.m.
The event will take place at West Edge Factory, 1040 Vernon Street, Huntington, WV.
The family friendly event will feature light snacks and refreshments, community partners doing activities with children, face painting, live DJ, Prevention education, a photographer to catch all the fun being had. Formal attire is encouraged, but not required.
Entry will be $15 per family or $5 single. All ages welcome, but 5th grade and below must be accompanied by an adult.
Due to the event, the February meeting of the Wayne County Prevention Coalition February meeting will be canceled due to the event. Regular meetings will resume via Zoom on March 8, from 4-5 p.m.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory postponed to May
HUNTINGTON — The producers of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” part of the Marshall Artists Series, have postponed the performance date from Thursday, March 10, to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to a news release.
All tickets with the original show date of March 10 will be honored on the new date.
To purchase tickets for the new date of “Charlie And The Chocolate Factory,” call the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656 or order tickets online at ticketmaster.com. The box office location in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on Marshall University’s campus is also open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be no refunds or exchanges for this event.
Longaberger Basket Bingo event set for Feb. 10
A Vintage Longaberger Basket Bingo fundraiser to benefit the Boyd County Homemakers is set for Thursday, February 10 at Boyd County Extension Office, 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg, KY.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with games starting promptly at 6:00 p.m. Price will be $20 for 20 games and participants will pay at the door.
Door prizes, raffle basket and 50/50 will be available. Refreshments available for purchase.
Needtobreathe coming to Clay Center
CHARLESTON — Needtobreathe is coming to Charleston’s Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences on May 21.
The show is part of the Contemporary Christian rock band’s 26-city “Into The Mystery” acoustic tour that begins April 18 in Winnipeg, Canada. The tour is in support of the band’s latest record, “Into The Mystery,” which was released in July 2021.
The show also features guitarist and singer Patrick Droney.
Fan club tickets are on sale now through needtobreathe.com. Tickets to the general public go on sale through the Clay Center at 10 a.m. Feb. 11. Tickets are $35, $45 and $79.50.
For more information, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.