Wayne County man jailed on felony charges
WAYNE — A Wayne County man has been jailed on five felony charges, according to booking records at Western Regional Jail.
Brandon Zachery Allen Ross, 21, was jailed at 12:50 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of meth precursor, possession with intent, obstructing, fugitive from justice and possession of a controlled substance.
Bond was set at $7,500 cash only.
Crum Post Office reopens Thursday after repairs
CHARLESTON — The Crum Post Office, located at 44573 W.Va. 52 in Crum, reopened Thursday after being closed while necessary repairs to the building were made.
The Crum Post Office is open from 7:15 to 11:15 a.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Patrons are invited to a customer appreciation/grand opening event Wednesday, May 19, with refreshments served between 10 and 11 a.m.
The Crum Post Office sells stamps, money orders and packaging supplies, and has PO Boxes available for rent.
It also will carry Expedited packaging (free Priority Flat-Rate boxes and envelopes) for added convenience in mailing packages.
BBB to host shred, e-cycling event
HUNTINGTON — The Better Business Bureau will host a free shred and e-cycling event Saturday, May 22.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marshall University parking lot near the corner of 3rd Avenue and 16th Street.
Accepted electronics include items such as answering machines, cables, cellphones, flat-screen computer monitors, MP3 players and more.
Documents with personal or financial information can be brought to be commercially shredded onsite. No TVs will be accepted this year.
This is the ninth year of the annual shred event. The BBB’s Charitable and Educational Fund provides the event to protect businesses and individuals from identity theft by properly disposing of documents and electronics that could contain personal information.
The event is free, but donations will be collected for the Charitable and Educational Fund. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, attendees will be asked to stay in their vehicles.
For more information, call 330-454-9401 or visit bit.ly/2021shredevent.
West End, Westmoreland will be street sweeping
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Sanitary Board and Sweeper Corporation of America will continue citywide street sweeping efforts this upcoming week.
Be aware of new street signs this season. On Fridays, large yellow signs will be placed along routes for the following week. The day before street sweeping is set to occur, the white signs will be replaced with “No Parking, Street Sweeping” signs. Vehicles should not be on the roadway during street sweeping, which is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
From May 17 through May 20, street sweeping will be in the West End. On Friday, May 21, street sweeping will be in the West End and Westmoreland.
WIC to give temporary benefits increase
CHARLESTON — Participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) will receive a temporary benefit increase for the purchase of additional fruits and vegetables, West Virginia officials announced Monday.
Through $490 million in support to the WIC program from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has offered a boost to the cash-value benefit amount for the months of June, July, August and September. This will allow the West Virginia WIC program to temporarily increase the benefit to $35 per month for each eligible participant.
WIC clinics will begin to distribute the increased benefits June 1 through Sept. 30, 2021.
The program provides women, infants and children up to the age of 5, who are at nutritional risk, with healthy foods to supplement their diets, as well as breastfeeding support, nutrition education and health care referrals. For more information or to apply, visit dhhr.wv.gov/WIC.